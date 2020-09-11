Born in Montreal on August 8, 1932. Joe passed away with his family by his side on September 6, 2020 at the Welland Hospital in his 89th year. He is survived by his loving wife Diane Tessier-Mollica, Proud father of Albert (Deborah), Carol (Bruno) Girouard, Gavin (Carla) and Paula (Bill) Heezen. Dear brother of Teresa (Michael) Havran and brother-in-law of Mary. Stepfather to Lois (Peter) Leong, Laurie (Chris) Mindorff and Sandy (Britta) Burns. Joe was further blessed with nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, six stepgrandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents John (Giovanni) and Jean (Vincenza), sister Mary and brother-in-law Tony Saracino, sister Jean Ann and brother in law Larry Cousineau, brothers Pat (Pasquale) and Nick (Domenic). Sister-in-law Rita Tessier-Driscoll, brother in law Greg Driscoll and stepdaughter Louise Didyk. Joe was a long serving business agent for Local #4 Bricklayers Union and actively involved in helping and mentoring people with alcohol and substance abuse for nearly 60 years. Joe will be sadly missed by everyone he has touched with his legendary compassion. Cremation has taken place and due to Covid 19 attendance restrictions, a private funeral mass for immediate family will be held at the Parish Community of St. Kevin, 307 Niagara Street, Welland. A celebration of life to be held at a later date to be announced. Donations can be made to Wellspring Niagara or a charity of your choice
