1/1
Joseph (Giuseppe) Mollica
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born in Montreal on August 8, 1932. Joe passed away with his family by his side on September 6, 2020 at the Welland Hospital in his 89th year. He is survived by his loving wife Diane Tessier-Mollica, Proud father of Albert (Deborah), Carol (Bruno) Girouard, Gavin (Carla) and Paula (Bill) Heezen. Dear brother of Teresa (Michael) Havran and brother-in-law of Mary. Stepfather to Lois (Peter) Leong, Laurie (Chris) Mindorff and Sandy (Britta) Burns. Joe was further blessed with nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, six stepgrandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents John (Giovanni) and Jean (Vincenza), sister Mary and brother-in-law Tony Saracino, sister Jean Ann and brother in law Larry Cousineau, brothers Pat (Pasquale) and Nick (Domenic). Sister-in-law Rita Tessier-Driscoll, brother in law Greg Driscoll and stepdaughter Louise Didyk. Joe was a long serving business agent for Local #4 Bricklayers Union and actively involved in helping and mentoring people with alcohol and substance abuse for nearly 60 years. Joe will be sadly missed by everyone he has touched with his legendary compassion. Cremation has taken place and due to Covid 19 attendance restrictions, a private funeral mass for immediate family will be held at the Parish Community of St. Kevin, 307 Niagara Street, Welland. A celebration of life to be held at a later date to be announced. Donations can be made to Wellspring Niagara or a charity of your choice. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
(905) 735-1414
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cudney Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved