Joseph Patrick CLEARY
90, Passed away peacefully in his sleep October 29, 2020 at his home. He has moved on to join his loving wife of 61 years Marie Rose Cleary (2017). He leaves behind his daughter Lynn, his son Gregory Cleary and wife Julie; his son Stephen Cleary; and his four grandchildren, Joey, Ciera, Benjamin and Samantha. He was preceded in death by his daughter Lisa Harding (2016). Joe was always the life of the party and knew how to make everyone laugh. The life long salesman was well loved by everyone who knew him. Having sold cars for the better part of 40 years his greatest success came when he founded Royal Flush Gaming; One of the leading casino suppliers in Canada. Joe was a consummate story teller and always had a cheerfulness about him. A devout Catholic, Joe was active in the church and in helping to create a shrine dedicated to St. Theresa. From Newfoundland to Niagara Joe will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 31, 2020.
