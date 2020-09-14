Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Betty Pohorly (2009). Loving father of Joanne Garnett, Caroline Pohorly and Barbara Pohorly. Caring grandfather of Ryan (Destinee) Garnett and Daniel Garnett. Dear brother of Jean (Ross) Bolger, Frank (Susan) Pohorly and the late Harold Pohorly. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Joseph was a legend in the Niagara Wine Industry being the founder of Newark Wines in 1979 which became Hillebrand Estate Wines in 1983. Also, in 1983, Joseph made the first Icewine for Hillebrand and, in the process, became one of the early Canadian Icewine pioneers. After selling Hillebrand Estate Wines he went into partnership to start the Colonel Butler Inn which he ran for 10 years and then sold to go back to his real passion of wine making and founding Joseph Estates Wines in 1996. He also established Joseph's Natural Products after he received his PhD in Environmental Engineering in 2002. In 2003, Joseph won the Regional Innovation Award for Sustainable Development/Ontario Region, presented by the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Program and the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters. In 2004, he earned the Christopher Newton Award for Extraordinary Vision in Business, awarded to the Niagara-on-the-Lake Businessperson of the Year. Dr. Joseph Pohorly received the Niagara Agricultural Lifetime Achievement Award for his many achievements in 2018. He was a proud long-time active member of the St. Davids Lions Club and helped with various community projects such as the Centennial Pavilion at the Lions Park which he designed and funded. A private family funeral service will take place with interment at Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery. A public celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 1 to 4 pm at the St. Davids Lions Club on York Road. Arrangements entrusted to MORGAN FUNERAL HOME, 415 Regent Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial donation to the St. Davids Lions Club. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com