Joseph POIRIER
1952-05-17 - 2020-06-13
Gone... But will never be forgotten!!! Joe Poirier passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 68. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Edna Poirier. Joe will be sadly missed by his wife and soul mate Sheila, and their fur baby Miss Yankee. Devoted father of Fred (Jenna and her daughter Lexi) and Jeremy (Lisa). Dear brother of Irv (Linda) Poirier, Linda Howie, Beverly Cowan, Delores Evans (Carol) and Brenda (Paul) Wilson. Lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Now as far as his special friends go, there would never be enough time or paper to list you all! Joe started his career at Mr. Transmission before moving on to General Motors, where he retired from after 30 years of dedicated service. In his 14 years of retirement, he spent many days driving or tweaking one of his many classic cars, or helping any of his friends that needed a hand with a project. Everybody knew Joe was only a call away if you ever needed anything. We have lost a great man, but Heaven has gained a new fantastic angel. Cremation has taken place, and due to COVID-19 a Funeral Service and Celebration of Joe's Life will be held at a later date. We all know that Joe would want to go out with a party! Please monitor the funeral home website for updates. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St., Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
