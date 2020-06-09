ARBUTHNOT, Joseph R. - At Niagara Gardens Retirement Manor in St, Catharines on Sunday, June 7, 2020 Dad passed away due to natural causes at the age of 97 years. He was the last of the Arbuthnot family who had lived on Read Road in St. Catharines since 1861. He was predeceased by his wife Myrtle in 2012 and is survived by his children JoAnne (Jim) Dickinson, Joy (Ron) Payne and Roy (Janice) Arbuthnot. Dear Grandfather of Jodi, Jenn (Jamie), Manda (Josh), Rhonda (Luke), & Moran. Special Great grandfather of Sophie, Mack, Clara, Ryen, Belle, Drake, Dacia and Dior. Predeceased by all of his brothers and sisters, three nieces and five nephews. Dad was a Veteran of WWII, serving with the Royal Canadian Army Service Corps in Canada and the United Kingdom and was a motorcycle courier holding the rank of Private. He was wounded in 1945 and spent the next two years at Sunnybrook Veteran's Hospital in Toronto. Before he retired in 1984, he was employed by the Lincoln County Board of Education and the Niagara District School Board having worked at Power Glen Public School, Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School and West Park Secondary School for approximately 35 years. Dad was a member of The Church of the Transfiguration in St. Catharines as well as The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 24 and the Independent Order of Oddfellows Lodge of St. Catharines since 1950. The family wishes to thank everyone who looked after Dad at Niagara Gardens on Niagara St. in St.Catharines. Special thanks to Victoria, Robert and all the PSW's for your help. Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the War Amps (Champs Program), the Alzheimer Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Tallman Funeral Home, Vineland Chapel. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca "The strife is o'er, the battle done The victory of life is won. You are at peace now, A new day has begun."
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 9, 2020.