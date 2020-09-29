1/1
Sadly we announce the peaceful passing of Joseph Rezner, surrounded by family at the Welland Hospital on Thursday September 24th, 2020 in his 91st year. Dear husband of Maria for 66 years. Loving father of Mary Ann Smith (Lionel), Monica Walz (Gerhard), Irene Walz (Josef) and Joe. Cherished Opa of Larry, Stacey, Stephanie, Jamie, Alex, Michael, Samantha, Steffen and Nadine and Grosse Opa of Kaleb, Knox, David, Fiona and Simon. Brother of Maria Kenszler (the late Joseph) of Germany. Predeceased by his parents Franz and Maria and his nephew Helmut. Donations in memory of Joseph may be made to the Niagara Health Foundation - Welland Site. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions private arrangements will take place. Arrangements in care of JJ PATTERSON & SONS FUNERAL RESIDENCE 19 Young Street. Online memories and condolences www.jjpatterson.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 29, 2020.
