Passed away quickly at home in the early hours of Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in his 70th year. He will be forever missed by his loving wife, Irene Barras (Galauner) and his children, Eric, Andrea (Dan Aubin), Joseph, Alicia, Aaron and Jaye. He is survived by his bothers, Richard (Rose Mary), Mark (Lynne), and Dennis, his sisters, Elaine, Louise, Lena Marie and Margie, and his brother-in-law Peter Galauner. Paul will be greatly missed by his family and friends, both in Niagara and in Quebec. As per his wishes, a private celebration of life has been held by his family. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES, 905 682 0474. Online condolences may be made at www.passfieldmortuary.ca