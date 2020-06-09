Joseph Spiteri
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Welland Hospital at the age of 78. Predeceased by his parents Carmel and Carmela, brothers John and Tony and nephew Jimmy. He leaves behind his siblings Emmanuel (Doris), Phyllis (Roy) Salerno, Sam (Catherine), Rita (Forty) Buttigieg and Chuck, and his eight nieces and eight nephews. Joseph was a past employee of INCO, an avid horse owner and enjoyed horse racing. Due to current government regulations, there will be a private family funeral and burial at Mount St. Joseph Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Canada. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved