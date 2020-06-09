Passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Welland Hospital at the age of 78. Predeceased by his parents Carmel and Carmela, brothers John and Tony and nephew Jimmy. He leaves behind his siblings Emmanuel (Doris), Phyllis (Roy) Salerno, Sam (Catherine), Rita (Forty) Buttigieg and Chuck, and his eight nieces and eight nephews. Joseph was a past employee of INCO, an avid horse owner and enjoyed horse racing. Due to current government regulations, there will be a private family funeral and burial at Mount St. Joseph Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Canada. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 9, 2020.