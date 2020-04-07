|
Joseph Teminski resident of St. Catharines, Ontario passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April, 4 2020 in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of Wanda (Karas) for 69 years. Loving father of Peter (Silvia), Richard and Marianne. He was predeceased by his sister Anne and is survived by his brother Frank. Joseph worked for Kimberly-Clark for 32 and a half years and retired on Canada's 125th birthday. He was a lifetime member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. A mass and celebration of his life will be celebrated at a later date in more calmer times. Donations can be made in his name to the . On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 7, 2020