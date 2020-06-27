Joseph Thomas "Tom" ANDREWS
Peacefully, at West Park Health Care, on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 90 years of age. Loving husband of Monique (nee Lemieux) of 12 years; predeceased by his first wife, Marie (nee Cooper) of 45 years. Father of Dale and his wife Laura. Tom was one of nine children of Lucy (nee Hartrick) and Joseph. He enjoyed spending time at the horse racetrack, fishing, camping and traveling to different countries. In honouring Tom's wishes a family graveside service has taken place at Union Cemetery, Smithville. Memorial donations to Alzheimer Society or Cancer Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 27, 2020.
