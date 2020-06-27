Peacefully, at West Park Health Care, on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 90 years of age. Loving husband of Monique (nee Lemieux) of 12 years; predeceased by his first wife, Marie (nee Cooper) of 45 years. Father of Dale and his wife Laura. Tom was one of nine children of Lucy (nee Hartrick) and Joseph. He enjoyed spending time at the horse racetrack, fishing, camping and traveling to different countries. In honouring Tom's wishes a family graveside service has taken place at Union Cemetery, Smithville. Memorial donations to Alzheimer Society or Cancer Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 27, 2020.