September 14, 1928 - September 21, 2020 Suddenly, in Huntsville Ontario, one week after his 92nd Birthday, with his beloved wife Sophie (nee Smilnak) , daughter Annette and son-in-law Andre, by his side. It is with profound sadness we say goodbye to an incredible, kind-hearted man. Joe cared deeply for his family and friends. Born in Bonfield Ontario, he made St. Catharines his home as a young man. He was a faithful, founding member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church, volunteering in many capacities. While Sophie volunteered in the store at St. Vincent DePaul, Joe worked there as the handyman. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus and helped wherever he was needed. A Supervisor at TRW for 35 years, he was also an avid outdoorsman and happiest enjoying nature at his beloved cottage. He loved to tell stories of his life, and had a voracious appetite for knowledge, mastering the internet in his later years. His work ethic was known by all and he could build or fix anything. He was still very independent, maintaining both his home and cottage while caring for the love of his life, his wife of 70 years, with compassion and devotion. He leaves behind wife Sophie, sons Glenn and Kevin, daughter Annette Roskar (Andre), 5 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren. He is preceded by his parents and 10 siblings. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, (905) - 937-4444. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the family. Special thank you to Dr. Deb Harrold and staff at Hunstville Hospital. Memorial donations in memory of Joseph can be made to Huntsville District Memorial Hospital or Hospice Huntsville in appreciation for the compassionate care our family was shown, or to St. Thomas Aquinas Church.