Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine FRANZAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine "Jessie" FRANZAK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine "Jessie" FRANZAK Obituary
Peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Ina Grafton Gage Village in her 88th year. Predeceased by her husband Ziggy (2000). She will be held in loving memory by daughter Kathy, son-in-law Ed and their extended family. Aunt of several nieces and nephews. Jessie worked in the Thorold post office for many years. The family will receive friends at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold on Tuesday from 11:00-12:00 noon. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday, February 4th at 12:00 noon. Rite of Committal at Lakeview Cemetery, Thorold. If so desired, donations to Tender Wishes Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -