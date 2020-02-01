|
Peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Ina Grafton Gage Village in her 88th year. Predeceased by her husband Ziggy (2000). She will be held in loving memory by daughter Kathy, son-in-law Ed and their extended family. Aunt of several nieces and nephews. Jessie worked in the Thorold post office for many years. The family will receive friends at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold on Tuesday from 11:00-12:00 noon. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday, February 4th at 12:00 noon. Rite of Committal at Lakeview Cemetery, Thorold. If so desired, donations to Tender Wishes Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 1, 2020