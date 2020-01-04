Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Homes
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine MARCHESE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine "Giuseppina" MARCHESE

Add a Memory
Josephine "Giuseppina" MARCHESE Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of Josephine at Lundy Manor Retirement Home on December 29, 2019 at the age of 92. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph 'Giuseppe' Marchese (1980). Dearly loved mother of Joanne (Ron) Mottola, Frank (Tina) Marchese and Helen (Nat) Garofalo. Cherished Nonna of Christina (Rob) Giddings, Michael Mottola, Daniel (Lindsay) Garofalo, Jonathan Garofalo, Julianna Garofalo, Sarah Marchese and Laura Marchese. "Super" Nonna of Henry and Olive Garofalo and Forest Giddings. Sincere thanks to the staff at Lundy Manor for the care and attention given to our mother. In keeping with Josephine's wishes, a private family funeral with interment at Fairview Cemetery has taken place. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5719 Main St. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -