It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of Josephine at Lundy Manor Retirement Home on December 29, 2019 at the age of 92. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph 'Giuseppe' Marchese (1980). Dearly loved mother of Joanne (Ron) Mottola, Frank (Tina) Marchese and Helen (Nat) Garofalo. Cherished Nonna of Christina (Rob) Giddings, Michael Mottola, Daniel (Lindsay) Garofalo, Jonathan Garofalo, Julianna Garofalo, Sarah Marchese and Laura Marchese. "Super" Nonna of Henry and Olive Garofalo and Forest Giddings. Sincere thanks to the staff at Lundy Manor for the care and attention given to our mother. In keeping with Josephine's wishes, a private family funeral with interment at Fairview Cemetery has taken place. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5719 Main St. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com