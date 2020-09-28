With sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Joy on Sat Sept 26th, 2020 in her 89th year. Loving and devoted wife to Charles for 67 years. Cherished mother to Gail (Peter) Higenell and Lee Farmer. Special Nana to Ian Higenell (Maggie Hickey), Valerie Higenell (Sylvain Garcia), Laura Higenell (Phillip Maloney) and Nelson Higenell (Jessica Baumhour) and great- granddaughter Daphne Garcia. She will be fondly remembered by her brother-in-law Oscar in California and sisters-in-law Marie and Olive in England. Joy and Charles moved from England in the 1950's with their daughter to raise their family in Toronto. They then spent a few years in Muskoka, retiring to Niagara-on-the-Lake and later moving to Fonthill where Joy enjoyed watching the deer and other wildlife on her daughter's large country property. As a couple they enjoyed being social, spending time with their many friends in Niagara. Her family would like to extend a sincere 'Thank You' to Dr. Arvinte and the nurses at Hotel Dieu Shaver for their dedicated care of Joy in her final weeks. In keeping with Joy's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family interment will take place at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY - 905-892-1699. You are invited to share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca