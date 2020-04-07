|
|
Mum passed away peacefully in her 101st year at Niagara Gardens, on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She is now with her beloved husband Harry (1996) and son Eric (2015). Predeceased by her brother Ron Vickers (1996) and his wife, Lois, (1980) and nephew Michael (1979). Survived by daughter Brenda Leboudec and her husband, Lucien, of St. Catharines. Beloved grandchildren, Philip Leboudec (Shannon) of Virgil; Richard Leboudec (Annie) of Victoria, BC; Patricia Sawyer (David) of Virgil; Charles Dryden (Kelly) and Angela Dryden of Leicestershire, UK. Adored great-grandchildren Sara, Austin, Braden, Danielle, Edie (UK) and Jack (BC). Nephew Ronald Vickers (Rosalind), children Nathan and Julie of Toronto. Joyce was born in Greenwich, London, grew up in Catford/Lewisham and moved to West Dulwich, London with Harry after the war. Harry had a wonderful family who immediately embraced her. Harry and Joyce emigrated to Canada in 1977 to join Brenda and family. She was an active member of Christ Church, McNab where she will be reunited with Harry. She leaves behind many close Dryden relatives in London, Bromley, West Wickham, Hereford, Jersey and Ireland. Special thanks to the team of health care workers at Niagara Gardens. In honouring Joyce's wishes a private family service followed by inurnment will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 7, 2020