November 4, 1928 to April 4, 2020. Joyce was born in St. Catharines to Sidney and Elsie Bailey on November 4, 1928. She was predeceased by her husband James Riches, her brothers Roy Bailey and Eric Bailey, and her step-daughter Virginia White. She is survived by her daughter Lee-Anne Penner, son Les Penner; step-children Deloris (Les) Welgan, James (Julie) Riches, and Gail (Russ) Ganske; her grandchildren Christine (Adam) Prest, Emily (Paul) Harris; and many great-grandchildren. Family was very important to our mother, and she will be deeply missed by us all. Our mother loved life, and she fought to hold on until the very end. Joyce was a strong woman who overcame many difficult challenges in her life. She had a great curiosity and a deep love of the natural world, which helped her through these challenges. She explored this love through travels, camping trips, picnics with friends, hikes in the forest, visits to animal sanctuaries, and then, when she was more housebound, through feeding the birds and squirrels on her patio, and watching nature documentaries. She was an avid gardener with a brilliant green thumb. Joyce cultivated indoor plants to the extent that her house resembled a tropical greenhouse. She would head outside as soon as the spring weather permitted and spent hours upon hours planting, cultivating, pruning, and nurturing. Her flower beds glowed and her vegetable garden yielded beautiful produce that she would store up for the cold months ahead. Joyce was a woman of faith. Her church community - Cornerstone Community Church - consisted of a group of people with whom she could connect, provide support when she was able, and then receive support when she could no longer lend a hand. A few examples of the ways her faith was put into practice were volunteering with Meals on Wheels, feeding residents at Heritage Place (Pleasant Manor), and baking for MCC fundraisers. One of Joyce's favourite hymns was "How Great Thou Art". When you listen to these words in the future, please have our mother in your hearts. When through the woods and forest glades I wander. And hear the birds sing sweetly in the trees. When I look down, from lofty mountain grandeur. And see the brook, and feel the gentle breeze. Then sings my soul, my Saviour God, to Thee. How great Thou art, how great Thou art. Then sings my soul, my Saviour God, to Thee. How great Thou art, how great Thou art! There are so many people whom we want to thank from the bottom of our hearts. These are just a few of the many people, other than her dear friends, who supported and loved and cared for our mother in her final years: - The fabulous PSWs and all other staff at Radiant Care Pleasant Manor who provided the best physical, spiritual and emotional care any family could ask for - The members of Cornerstone Community Church, who were always there for her - Dr. Dillon and Dr. Smith at Niagara North Family Health Team, Virgil site - Dr. Levesque, Oncologist at the Walker Family Cancer Centre, to whom we are forever grateful - The helpful and friendly drivers at the Wheels of Hope program and the Niagara Specialized Transit - The amazing, kind and patient staff at Simpson's Pharmacy - Lorraine Tonkens at the N-O-T-L Community Palliative Care Services, who began as a volunteer, and became a dear friend and lifeline to Joyce There will be no funeral service at this time. Please send donations to Radiant Care Foundation to support their truly wonderful work.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 7, 2020