Passed away peacefully after a long struggle on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Extended Care at the Welland Hospital, in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late Gordon. (2010). Loving mother of Tammy Smith and her husband Glen and Chris Laskey and his wife Cathie. Proud Grandma of Sommer and Erin Smith, Samantha Laskey and Shane Matthews. Survived by her sister Elaine and brothers Bill and Allan. Joyce was a lifetime member of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 613 Fonthill. Special thanks to the staff at Extended Care and Paramed for their care and compassion and to her very caring neighbours. A private burial will take place at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Joyce's life will be held at a later date. If so desired, donations may be made to Branch 613 of the Royal Canadian Legion. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca