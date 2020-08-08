It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Joyce on August 5, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Tkac - 2005. Loving and supportive mother of Leslie Thomas (Steve), Marcia Thomas and the late James Tkac - 2016. Caring grandmother of Alyssa, Hunter and Colton. Predeceased by her siblings Gerald Bearss and Marilyn O'Sullivan. Joyce was a kind, beautiful and generous woman whose love for family and loyalty to friends was apparent to all who knew her. Her easy smile and engaging laugh welcomed all through her door. From her youth onward, Joyce's time was imbued with a sense of adventure and wanderlust that led her around the globe. She could drive a tractor, ride a horse, paint a beautiful picture, and drop the truck into four-wheel drive low to pull young fellas out of the mud. Joyce was a constant support to her husband and children - for her family, she was a touchstone of home, of love and of comfort. She enjoyed music, was a longtime patron of the Showboat Festival Theatre and was always ready for an antiquing adventure, Joyce gave of her time and her talents, supporting local initiatives to bolster health care, most recently having sewn and donated nearly 100 face masks to friends, family and local businesses. Joyce's love of time in the garden was matched only by her love of spending time with her grandchildren. She had a quiet determination and unwavering optimism that helped those around her to believe that anything is possible with faith, hard work and a positive attitude. Joyce will be forever fondly remembered and her presence forever missed. The Tkac family will receive friends at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence St. Port Colborne on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Funeral Service will follow the visitation in the Armstrong Chapel at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Mount St. Joseph Cemetery. As per Ontario COVID-19 Regulations, attendance is limited to 30% of the building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of our guests and staff. All guests attending MUST wear a face mask. If you are unable to attend but wish to view the service, a link will be made available on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. Please go to YouTube and type into the search bar - Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Port Colborne Joyce Tkac Funeral Service - where you will be able to view the service. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Welland & District Humane Society. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca