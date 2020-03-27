|
1935 - 2020 Passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 at St. Catharines General Hospital at the age 85. Beloved wife to Roy (predeceased). Loving mother to Barry (Marysia), David (Lynn) and Robert. Loving grandmother to James, Robert, Thomas, Jennifer and Sean and great grandmother to Kaydence. Joyce will be missed by her three siblings Joan, Jean and Robin who are residing in England. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME. As per Joyce's wished cremation has taken place. Due to the corona virus directives the family will be having a private memorial on March 30, 2020.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 27, 2020