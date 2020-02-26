Home

At Sunnybrook Health Sciences, Toronto on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in her 83rd year. Loving mother of Lawrence Dorsey of Pickering and Randall Dorsey of Toronto. She will be missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sisters Joan Fleming, Doreen Hamilton and brother Brian Dorsey. She is predeceased by her brother Maurice Dorsey and sister Theresa Ivey. She will be dearly missed by her closest friend Verna White. The family will receive friends at the BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara St., St. Catharines on Thursday from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. The Funeral Service for Mrs. Small will take place in the Chapel on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:30 am Interment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. On-line condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 26, 2020
