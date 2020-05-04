Joyce (Lorna) MARKS
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce Marks (nee Hillier) on May 3rd, 2020 after a short illness at the age of 83. Beloved and devoted wife of Ken for 58 years. Loving mother of Ken (Janet) Marks of Whitby and Pam (Don) Schonewille of St. Catharines. Cherished Nana to Bradley, Kaleigh, Abby and Aidan. Loving sister to Sharon (Bruce) Vollick and Beverly Williamson. Predeceased by her grandchildren Megan and Jared. Joyce will be lovingly remembered by many nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends. Joyce was born, raised and spent her life in St. Catharines. She was a faithful lifetime member of St. George's Anglican Church. She was involved in the Bishop Beattie, Women's Executive Board and was a Sunday School Teacher. An active volunteer in the community, Joyce received the St. Catharines Volunteer Recognition award for her contributions. Joyce worked at the Royal Bank of Canada for many years beginning at age sixteen. Friends and family were of the utmost importance to Joyce. She loved family gatherings on the patio or at Queenston Heights, our Christmas Eve celebration, Sunday dinners or visits with friends and neighbours. Joyce always put others before herself and made everyone feel like family. A special thank you to the 3B nursing staff at the St. Catharines Hospital for their care and compassion. According to her wishes cremation has taken place. When we can be together again a Celebration of Life will be held at St. George's Anglican Church. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to St. George's Anglican Church https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/25209 or to the Rankin Cancer Run https://www.rankincancerrun.com/


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
