Joyce NEWBOLD
With heavy hearts our family announces the passing of Joyce on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the age of 81. Joyce is predeceased by her beloved husband of 58 years, Ray (2019). Mom's legacy will live on in her sons Darren (Amanda) and Brent (Stephanie). Joyce was blessed with one granddaughter Courtney who will miss her dearly. Survived by her siblings Russell (Glennys), Harvey (Rusti) and Bonnie. Joyce will be remembered by all of her extended family members and friends. The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to all the staff and doctors at the Meadows of Dorchester for keeping Joyce safe and healthy. Joyce was born in Thorold, Ontario and attended Mac School of Nursing. She married her best friend Ray in September of 1961. In keeping with Joyce's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions Visitation and Funeral Mass are by invitation only. Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be Celebrated from Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Thorold with private interment at a later date at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. As an expression of sympathy donations to Parkinson Canada would be greatly appreciated by the family. Please share online condolences at pleasantviewcemetery.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
