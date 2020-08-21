1/1
Joyce (Bell) ROSE
Passed peacefully in her 92nd year in St. Catharines, Ontario on August 15, 2020. Joyce is survived by her children Kim Mason of Wainfleet Ontario and Shelley McKay of Greenville South Carolina, grandchildren Morgan Banford and Greg Mason of Wainfleet, and Jessica Walton and great-grandchild Matthew Walton who resides in Port Colborne, Ontario. Granddaughter Jaime McKay resides in Johnson City, Tennessee and grandson Kyle McKay resides in Vancouver, Canada. Joyce was predeceased by husbands Allan Mason, Richard "Dick" Middleton and Harold "Rosie" Rose. Joyce was a recent resident at the Royal Henley in St. Catharines and prior to that enjoyed her home and friends in south St. Catharines. She was born in Port Colborne and lived her early years in Welland, Ontario where she raised her two children. Joyce had a long career as a speech pathologist with the Niagara Children's Center from 1966 to 1990, enriching the lives of children there. Joyce was a member of the Church of Transfiguration in St. Catharines. Beyond her work, Joyce had two great passions: her Westie pup "Pippen" and many travels throughout the world. The family will be scheduling a celebration of Joyce's life at a later date. The family would prefer any consideration of donations or flower offerings with donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
August 21, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Catherine Dean
August 21, 2020
My Mother always said that Joyce was like a younger sister to her. They had so much fun together; so many good times. The bridge club is now complete in Heaven. Miss them all.
Cathy Dean
Friend
