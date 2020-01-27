Home

Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Jozsef "Joe" BACHOFFER

Age 91 of Niagara Falls, Ont., Canada, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 after a short illness. Beloved Uncle of Jojuana Cliff, Ann (Chris) Rumfola, Lori (Patrick) Casey, Sara (Doug) Kohn, Marijo (Jim) Hodges, Ferenc and Istvan Bachoffer. He will be sadly missed by sister-in-law Sr. Mary DeSales, close friends Bruno (Lisa) Maiolo, Bill (Donna) BillyBoy Hunter, Leslie (Joan) Bogdan, Tony Mancini and many great and great-great nieces and nephews as well as several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Antal and Anna (Bedo) Bachoffer; his siblings Anna, Ferenc and Antal 'Tony' Bachoffer; and also by his longtime partner Maria Gargano. Born in Budapest, Hungary on December 14, 1928 he and his brother Antal, immigrated to Canada, where he enjoyed a long career as an Interior Decorator who specialized in painting and home improvements. He was an avid gardener, was well known for his homemade wine and being an enthusiastic host of BBQ's with family and friends. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 27, 2020
