Juan Pablo Castellanos Chirino
Juan Pablo Castellanos Chirino, born May 26, 1965, was promoted to the glory of the Lord this November 26, 2020, at the age of 55. Juan Pablo passed away peacefully, surrounded by his caring family. Loving husband to Claudia, devoted father to Samuel, Virjinia, Adriel and J.P. Juan Pablo was born and raised in El Salvador. He immigrated to Canada in 1994. His hands were always busy at work doing something to serve others and teach his children life skills. These were things that were important to him. He will be greatly missed by his brothers-in-law, his sisters-in-law, and other family members from different parts of the world. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private celebration of life will take place on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Burial will take place at Victoria Lawn Cemetery in St. Catharines.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
