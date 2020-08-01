(1954-2020)It is with great sadness that her family announces the passing of Judy. She was the beloved partner and wife of Kristin (33 years) and their life was full of travel, family and friends. Judy loved teaching and spent many years as a professor/coach at Niagara College and in Norway House and Fort McMurray. Judy had a hearty laugh and laughed a lot, had an infectious smile, a twinkle in her eye and a crazy sense of humor...and she was a great cook! She had a huge love for her family, her friends, her work colleagues, her dogs and her golf. Judy adored her niece Kristin and nephew Lucas (and their parents Barb and Paul Knill) and was always so proud of their accomplishments. Judy had great groups of friends in Ontario, across Canada (especially NS), globally (New Zealand, Mexico, England), at the cottage in Quebec and in Florida. She is now enjoying being reunited with her beloved mother Anita and father Holley. Judy knew how important organ donation was as one donor can help up to 8 lives. She was an organ donor herself so in memory of Judy the family would like to encourage you to register to be an organ donor at beadonor.ca
or to donate to the Trillium Gift of Life Network at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/trillium-gift-of-life-network/
In accordance with Judy's wishes there will be no visitation but there will be a celebration of her life in the fall. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com