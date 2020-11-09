It is with sudden sadness that we announce the passing of Judy on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in her 66th year at the Welland Hospital. She is now reunited with her husband of more than 25 years, the Late Ralph Bradley. Dear mother of Leslie Bradley (Travis Crawford) and loving grandma to Julia, Lucy, Luke and Angel. She is survived by her siblings Ernie (Susan) Aldridge, Janet (Brian) Andrey and Joy Aldridge. She will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family. Judy is predeceased by her parents and by her sister Jackie Dekker. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Lampman Funeral Home, 724 Canboro Road, Fenwick from 1-4 p.m. Please call the Funeral Home to book an appointment at 905-892-4701. A private family interment will be held on November 11, 2020 at Zion Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Lampman Funeral Home. www.lampmanfuneralhome.com