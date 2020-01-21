Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Judith ARSENAULT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Emily (Huggins/Lundy) ARSENAULT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Emily (Huggins/Lundy) ARSENAULT Obituary
Peacefully passed away, with her family at her side, on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Burlington, at the age of 73. Loving mother of Charyl Mirrlees (Bryce), Colleen Woodfind and Shawn Arsenault (Patricia). Cherished Grandma of Brandon, Abby-Rose, Makayla, Michael, Ashley, Shawn Jr and Isaac, and Great-Grandma of 4 great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Cremation. Private interment in Niagara Falls at a later date. www.smithsfh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -