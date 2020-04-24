|
1945-2020 Passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 at St. Catharines General Hospital at the age 75. Cherished wife to Robert. Loving mother to Bradley Robert (Lorraine) and Dale Fitzgerald. Loving grandmother to Zachary, Cameron, Addam, Aidan, Anah-Liese and Braxtyn. She will be deeply missed by her sister Bonnie Dundas nee Murray and her sister in law Betty Raynor nee Ford. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME. Cremation has taken place. Due to the corona virus directives the family will be having a private memorial to be announced at a later date. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 24, 2020