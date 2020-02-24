|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Judy on February 21, 2020 at the age of 76. Judy joined her beloved Gary, 18 years to the day of his passing in 2002. Devoted mother of Jim (Shelagh) of Whistler, B.C. and Lisa (Tom) Willick of Niagara Falls.Adored grandmother of Andrew, Allison, Hannah and Adam. Predeceased by her parents and sisters Barb and Joanne. Fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., on Friday February 28th. A service to celebrate the life of Judy will be held at 2 pm with visitation starting at 1pm. Burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 24, 2020