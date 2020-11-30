February 18, 1952 - November 27, 2020 Judy (Judith Anne) Ryan (nee Wilson) - Passed away suddenly on November 27, 2020, in her 69th year. Beloved wife of 45 years to Jim Ryan. Proud and loving mother of Kelly (Rod) Bradbury. Devoted daughter of Vaughan Wilson. Cherished sister of Wayne Wilson (Renay). Much loved gramma of Ryan and Sarah. Predeceased by her mom, Marguerite (nee Clayton). Filled with a generous and kind spirit, Judy always did things for others to help them through any hardships they were experiencing. She sought nothing in return; in fact, she was happier for her acts to go unnoticed by others. A true role model for putting others ahead of oneself, she lived her life as a compassionate caregiver, working as a nurse, and a wound care specialist and educator. There was no brighter light in her life than her family, particularly her grandchildren Ryan and Sarah. She spent every moment she could with them, watching them as young kids, seeing them after school, taking them on day trips, hosting sleepovers, spending summers together, watching hockey and figure skating, and always enjoying the little things in life like a convertible ride and an ice cream cone. Her impact on them will last a lifetime. She will forever live in our hearts. Mom, we will miss you immensely and seek to carry forward in your honour. We love you a bushel and a peck, forever. Donations in Judy's honour can be made to the Last Chance Horse and Pony Rescue and Sanctuary in Crystal Beach, a cause she supported. A private service will be held at a later date. Please share condolences and memories at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca