Thanks to the MAiD law, passed by the Federal Government in 2016, my death was on October 22, 2019. A book I recently read (A Cat's Life: Dulcy's Story) is built around the following quotation "At the end, all that matters is love." I like that. I got to thinking about my obit and so below are some of those who in their own myriad ways have "mattered": Joan McCurdy-Myers, my sometime Sherpa and brain who was always there. Diane Jones, my extraordinary PSW, who over the years became a special friend, and whose time allowed me to stay in my home til the end. What a gift! There is Miriam Gersho, my fact-finder and idea-woman, who has made me laugh and cry for over 30 years. Virginia Davis, my Iowa friend who has won the "Golden Telephone award", though far away in Iowa. Through her calls this Guardian Angel listened and laughed and cried with me. I love them all. Les McCurdy-Myers, who coined the term 'Team Judy' with his clever solutions solved many of my house problems with his loving heart open to me. Bill Blundell, my Mr. Fixit, and Les and David Jordan and Dr. Gottschalk have been so important to me. My cats, over the years of my illness - Topaz, Starcat, Abby and my current polydactyl Jack all caught my heart and purred their secret words to me. They became my first line of defense against all things problematic and taught me about a special kind of love. Finally, the wonderful Dr. Andrew Smith, the kind of doctor I never believed existed, has been with me for all his time in NOTL, Virgil, St. Catharines. A special man, a special doctor, a special everything I had hoped for, with a quiet personality, skills beyond his years. I must thank the students I've taught over the years: I loved teaching them & and found surprising wisdom in them. Gail Wilson (who has gone before me) and Norm Edwards even visited me during my New York life, while Jack Gewarter charmed and astonished me with his photos of the big cats in Mexico and elsewhere, as well as his partner and their wonderful sons. There are so many more. When I began to think seriously about writing my own Obit, I had something very different in mind - something primarily about me; however, one late night I sat down and wrote and this is the result. It all comes down to what I wrote earlier - "At the end, all that matters is love."
