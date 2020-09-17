Julia MIRNAIA

1/1
Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 31. Loving mother of James and Jaden. Cherished daughter of Anjelika Zwaagstra, the late Yuri Mirnyi (2009) and the dear stepdaughter of Peter Zwaagstra. Cherished sister of Maria Mirnaia. She will be dearly missed by all of her friends, especially her soul sisters Jasmin, MaryBeth, Alisha and Janice. Julia was known for her quick wit, infectious laughter, and her kind and compassionate spirit. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday 7 to 9 p.m. A private Funeral Service in celebration of Julia's life, followed by interment at Fairview Cemetery, will take place at a later date. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 17, 2020.
