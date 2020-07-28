A large piece of our hearts went to heaven today...... It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our precious little butterfly Julianne, from this world into the next. She accomplished everything she needed to do in her short time with us, and now it was her beautiful soul's decision to return back to her heavenly home. Cancer, could never extinguish this girl's spirit to live, love and enjoy life to its fullest! She inspired, encouraged and touched so many peoples' lives. Her legacy and strength of character will continue to live on forever in our hearts. Julianne passed away on Saturday July 25th in her home surrounded by love and compassion from family and friends. She was just 22 years of age, but had an incredibly fulfilled life and achieved so much in her short time here with us. Julianne was an accomplished para-athlete, excelling in many Special Olympic sports, resulting in becoming a seven time OFSAA champion in cross country running and track and field. In 2018 she was inducted into the Niagara sports Wall of Fame due to these achievements. While fighting her battle with cancer she continued to inspire and teach so many people to face and overcome their own personal challenges while staying strong and positive. Her inspirational love for life will continue to live on through everyone who had the privilege to know her. Of her many achievements, her greatest accomplishment was her gift for giving back to her community. She did this by participating in the Ride to Conquer Cancer, where she rode a pink tandem bike with her dad from Toronto to Niagara Falls, and through the sales of her Julianne's Journey Bracelets. These efforts benefited many charitable organizations and raised thousands of dollars for cancer research. Julianne leaves behind her loving parents, Bernadette (Sielicki) and Joe, her twin sister Emily, her big brother Josh and his wife Emily and their children Ronald and Natalie, her grandmother Gertrude Miszk, her aunts Lillian (Bob Wheeler), Barb (George Racey), and Rene Hymus, several cousins, and so many cherished friends. She will be reunited with three of her grandparents, Bernard and Helen Sielicki, and Papa Joe Miszk, and her uncle George Miszk (survived by his wife Brenda). Julianne's family would like nothing more than to share her life and times with you, but in accordance with current pandemic restrictions, following cremation, a private funeral mass celebrating her life will be held at St. Julia's Church. You are invited to view a Livestream of the mass at www.youtube.com/c/StJuliaRomanCatholicChurchStCatharines
Julianne's family wish to express their most sincere appreciation to the many caregivers that have supported her throughout her journey, in particular Dr. Ralph Gilbert and his team, nurse Cathy Bergman, Dr. Kim Scher, and nurses Sue Abrahams and Diane Thompson. "Just when the Caterpillar thought Her world was over, she became a Butterfly "