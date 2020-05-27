Julia passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, she was 86 years old. Over the decades, Julia was a restaurant owner in Port Colborne, denim machine weaver at Wabasso in Welland, all the while, a mother of three. She enjoyed cake decorating, baking, rumoli, theatre, crocheting and fishing. When she wasn't in Welland she could be found at their trailer in Sturgeon Falls. Julia is preceded by her husband's Tony Mateka, Frank O'Hara and Lorne Travis. Her parents John and Mary Varga. Her sister Emma (Wilford) Labonte. Her step-son Frank O'Hara. She will be greatly missed by her children Jeff (Diana) Mateka; Heather (Dave) Matthews; and Dan (Deb) O'Hara. Very much missed by her grandchildren Andrea (Boston), Austin (Emily), Colleen, Thomas (Victoria) Keegan, Riley; and great-grandchildren Declan and Weston. Dear sister of Louis (Helen) Varga of Chicago, and Anne (Gord) Zarcharchuk of Welland, and auntie to many nieces and nephews. Fondly remembered by Gloria O'Hara, Wendy Opperman, Tim O'Hara, Doug and Diane Nicholson, Stella Nicholson, Travis Nicholson and Arthur Travis. A huge warm thank you to mom's favorite PSW's Jill and Shawn, who took great care and understanding with her over the last several years. Thank you to PTA Kaila, during video calls and exercise time. Thank you to Nurse Becky, and Nurse Ewa for keeping us updated. Shout out to Roxanne for always having a cheerful smile. A big thank you to Palliative Nurse Andrea for assisting with video calls, family questions, and a constant friendly face. A special heart-felt thank you to Nurse Susan and all staff of 4A unit St. Catharines hospital for all their caring and understanding in this unusual and difficult time. A private family funeral has been arranged through JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Welland hospital Dialysis Unit. Online memories and condolences may be posted at www.jjpatterson.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 27, 2020.