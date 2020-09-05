1/1
Julien MORIN
Passed away after a brief illness at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in his 82nd year. Beloved husband of Elise for 59 years. Loving father of Brenda Maggs (Robin), Suzette Csikos (Dave) and Melissa Morin (Rich). Proud grandfather of Cody Csikos, Theron Maggs and Haley Maggs. Survived by a large family including brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces and nephews. Julien worked his whole career at Atlas Steel as a technical electrician. He loved swimming and golfing during his retirement years. Cremation has taken place. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements in care of JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 5, 2020.
