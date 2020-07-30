It is with great sadness we announce the loss of a rare beauty, Juliette Jackson, suddenly on July 26, 2020 at the age of 63 after enjoying a beautiful last day. Juliette is survived by her loving husband Brian Herbert Cressman and her two sons, Derek (Bev) and Matthew (Stefanie) Jackson. Forever missed by her parents, Aline and the late Omer Martel. Juliette was very proud of her Metis heritage and family history. Lovingly remembered by her siblings; Diane (Dave Macmillian), Joan (Norm Guenard), Viviane (Steve Grossi), Rita (Bob Egeter), Paulette (Denis Fernick), Raymond and Bernadette, as well as her sisters-in-law Bev Cressman, Linda Kerr, and Mary Ellen Bernicke. Juliette's memory will live on and be cherished by many nieces, nephews, many great friends, and all those who knew her. The family would like to thank Club Belvedere, the Venneri and the Willamson families for their continuous support and for their club which has been a consistent place of comfort and friendships. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133) has been entrusted with arrangements. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. As per her wishes, Juliette will be cremated, and her final resting place will be "swimming with the dolphins", as her family and friends know, she loved the beach. Online condolences may be shared on Juliette's tribute page at EssentialsNiagara.com
.