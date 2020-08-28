1/1
Julio D'ANGELO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sadness that the family of Julio D'Angelo announces his sudden passing at the St. Catharines Hospital on August 22, 2020 at the age of 61 years. Loved son of the late Elpino and Giuseppina D'Angelo. Dear brother of Louis (Judy) and Frank (Monica) all of Welland. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Julia, Andrea, Katie (Shawn Dennis), Liam and Owen. Julio is survived by his cousins Vince Delle Monache, Robert D'Addazio, Carlo Zazzaretta, Frank Zazzaretta, Patricia D'Adazio, Sandra Spano as well as Anna Palma, Luigi D'Angelo, Licia D'Angelo, Antonio D'Addazio, Paula D'Addazio and Francesco D'Addazio in Italy. He will be sadly missed by his many close friends. Julio retired from the Beer Store after many years of service. Once the world heals, we will plan a Celebration of Julio's Life. Private arrangements for family have been entrusted to the H.L. Cudney Funeral home in Welland. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
(905) 735-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cudney Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved