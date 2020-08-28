It is with deep sadness that the family of Julio D'Angelo announces his sudden passing at the St. Catharines Hospital on August 22, 2020 at the age of 61 years. Loved son of the late Elpino and Giuseppina D'Angelo. Dear brother of Louis (Judy) and Frank (Monica) all of Welland. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Julia, Andrea, Katie (Shawn Dennis), Liam and Owen. Julio is survived by his cousins Vince Delle Monache, Robert D'Addazio, Carlo Zazzaretta, Frank Zazzaretta, Patricia D'Adazio, Sandra Spano as well as Anna Palma, Luigi D'Angelo, Licia D'Angelo, Antonio D'Addazio, Paula D'Addazio and Francesco D'Addazio in Italy. He will be sadly missed by his many close friends. Julio retired from the Beer Store after many years of service. Once the world heals, we will plan a Celebration of Julio's Life. Private arrangements for family have been entrusted to the H.L. Cudney Funeral home in Welland. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com