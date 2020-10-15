"Youth is the gift of nature But age is a work of art" by Stanislow Jerzy Lec Hajdu, Julius (Caesar) It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Caesar on October 12, 2020 in his 100th year. He was a loving husband for 73 years to Pearl, a dedicated sports fan of Dale and a wonderful father to Cheryl. His grandsons of whom he was very proud, Nathan, Jordan and Sean will remember him for his guidance and support. Caesar will be sadly missed by his sister Helen Berg (Ben). Predeceased by his brothers, James (Jean) and Frank (Carol) and his sister, Irene Costanza (Joe). He will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Caesar was born March 20, 1921 in Kisber, Hungary, came to Canada in 1926 and eventually settled in Port Colborne. He attended Welland High School for his formal education and went on to become an electrician. He worked at Union Carbide for 42 years developing his trade to the highest standard for the plant before retiring. He then took his ideal retirement job at the Peninsula Lakes Golf Club. Pearl brought him back into full time employment when he became the "delivery boy" for the family business, Special Touches Florist. Through his earlier years, he played both basketball and baseball at a high level. Then, he took up coaching where he instilled good sportsmanship beyond all else. He was an avid bowler for St. Kevin's Church and A&W leagues. Later, golf became his passion and he welcomed any opportunity to play, even completing many rounds in his 98th year. Caesar was a Tribune Tourney basketball enthusiast rarely missing a tournament and was allowed "reserved seating". In 1999, Caesar was inducted onto the Sports Wall of Fame by the Welland Sports Induction Committee. He was an active member of that committee until he passed. He loved the "north country" and travelled there yearly from his early twenties. He especially enjoyed road trips, taking the side roads and using old fashioned maps. His other hobbies consisted of reading, watching Raptors and the Blue Jays and enjoying many family / friends picnics. Caesar was a person that only saw the best in people. The world would be a better place if we all shared even a little of his humanity. His family extends a heartfelt "Thank you" to Dr. Ola, the Shaver Physiotherapy staff and the PSW's for their care and compassion over these last number of months. Due to the COVID-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home. You are respectfully invited to join the family for the live broadcast of the funeral service via Livestream service starting at 11:00 am on October 19, 2020 (link to the livestream is available on the pleasantview website through Caesar's Obituary). In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate in Caesar's memory, a donation to St. Kevin's Church or to the Welland Tribune Scholarship Fund for an annual bursary to be awarded at the Tribune Basketball Tournament. E transfers may be done to tribtourney@cogeco.ca. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral Home, 905-892-1699. www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca