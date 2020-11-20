Julius passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020 at Fairview Mennonite Home in Cambridge, Ontario in his 94th year. He will be profoundly missed by his loving wife of 69 years, Mary. Forever missed by his children Irene (Gary), Julius (Barbara), Marianne (Greg) and son-in-law, Joe. Dearly missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Anita. A private family service will take place at a later date. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. John 3:16



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store