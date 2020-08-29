June Adeline Skinner (nee Jenkins) passed away peacefully into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, August 15th, 2020. June was born on February 25th, 1929 in Brantford, Ontario, CANADA. Her parents were John L. Jenkins and Grace Irene Peddie (Jenkins). She had three siblings. John Jenkins and Betty Taylor (deceased) and is survived by her youngest brother Bill (Jigger) Jenkins. June was married for thirty eight (38) years to James David (Skippy) Skinner, who went to be with the Lord in 1991. June had two daughters, Sherri Lynne Denslow (deceased) and survived by son in law, Jeff Denslow of Naples, Florida and her other daughter Kelly Sue Skinner Kuny and husband, Chris Kuny and two grandsons, Christopher Landon Kuny and Joshua James Kuny. June is survived by numerous nieces and nephews who reside in Canada and Texas. June grew up in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada where she started as a telephone operator and worked her way up to Assistant Chief Operator. She married Jim and started a family. In 1964 they moved to Cleveland where she raised the girls and worked at various jobs, ultimately retiring from Progressive Insurance Co. Upon retiring she moved to Houston, TX for sun, fun with her sister and brother-in-law and to follow her daughter, Kelly's, relocation there. Ever the optimist, she always found good in people and situations. Her purpose in life was to help others as evidenced by her constant generosity. Her passion was reading - generally a book a week. She exercised twice a week up until two years ago. She enjoyed gardening, decorating, fashion, Opera, Ballet, Concerts, the Theater, but most of all lunching with friends. Her other passion was her church family at St. Cuthbert Episcopal Church in the Copperfield area in Northwest Houston where she faithfully contributed, volunteered, and thoroughly enjoyed her active times with the senior group. June was deeply loved by her family and friends. June's wishes were to be cremated. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, September 5th at 9:00 a.m. at St. Cuthbert Episcopal Church. 17020 West Road, Houston, 77095. In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made to The Salvation Army. Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM at Chris and Kelly Kuny's home: 12719 Timberland Trace Houston, TX 77065



