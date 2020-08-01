1/1
June Alleyne Bertley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Alleyne Bertley, of Montreal, Quebec, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in St Catharines, Ontario at the age of 91. Born in Barbados, W.I., on June 29, 1929, June moved to Montreal to pursue university studies where she met her life-long love and partner, Dr. Leo W. Bertley. June and Leo were wedded on April 3, 1958 at Saint Patrick's Church in Montreal and celebrated 48 years of marriage until Leo's death in 2006. Earning four university degrees (Cum Laude and with Honors) in Arts, Business and Education, from McGill University, University of Montreal and Sir George Williams University (Concordia), as well as a Class "A" Teaching Diploma from the Department of Education, Quebec, June was a premiere educator and accomplished entrepreneur in the Canadian Community. With her McGill University Master's thesis entitled "The Role of the Black Community in the Education of Blacks in Montreal from 1910-1940" June became a pillar of the education landscape and later founded The Garvey Institute in 1984, where she remained its Executive Director for over 30 years. June also served as President of the Color Woman's Club of Montreal. As one of the oldest woman's organization in Canada (founded in 1902), the Color Woman's Club was an institution dedicated to uplifting citizens from poverty and ensuring the amelioration of both woman and the Black community. In 1977, June and Leo were selected by the Canadian government to represent Canada in FESTAC, the international festival celebrating world arts and culture, held in Lagos, Nigeria. Throughout her career, June won numerous awards including Business Person of the Year in Montreal in 2002. Moreover, in addition to having a busy career and being committed to community service, June was dedicated to her family, and lovingly raised four children, Deborah, John, Albert and Frederic and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. June loved being a dedicated Catholic, enjoyed painting, reading, gardening, and traveling, especially to her native country, Barbados. Predeceased by her parents Albert Alleyne Miller and Millicent Horatio Miller (nee Hall), her brothers Harold, John and Victor Miller, and by her daughter Deborah Madeline Horatio Bertley-Garner (1989) and her husband Dr. Leo Bertley (2006). June is survived by her sisters Ruth Jordan and Stella Odle; her three sons and daughters-in-law, John (Karen), Albert, and Frederic (Heather); grandchildren Jamaal, Keshia, Jessica, Matthew, Stephanie, Justin, Keyshon, Davia and Abbilongo; and ten great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will take place at Rideau Memorial Gardens, Montreal. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held for June by her boys in the future. In lieu of flowers, or if so desired, please make donations in June's memory to (in Canada) the Alzheimer Society of Canada at https://alzheimer.ca/en/Home/Get-involved/Ways-to-donate or (in the United States) for cancer research at Pelotonia: https://yourpelotonia.org/donate/donate-to-the-general-fund/ Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
(905) 646-6322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved