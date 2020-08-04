Passed away after a brief illness at Hospice Niagara, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the age of 86. Dear mother of Sandra Blades (Wendell), the late Darrell Brown (Tanya), Kim Fraser, the late Eddy Bederski, Nancy Deziel and Bruce Brown; grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Survived by her sister Barbara Miron (Henry). June loved knitting and crafting, was fun-loving and loved her family. Cremation has taken place. A private celebration will be held for June and her late son Darrell who passed away suddenly in June. For those who wish, donations may be made to Hospice Niagara. Arrangements in care of JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca