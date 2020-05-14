It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. June passed away peacefully at the St. Catharines General Hospital, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her husband Joseph Eli (Joe) Zahody (2016) and brother, Gerald Hackett (1998). Loving mother of Douglas (Audrey) Zahody and Jayne (Ted) Heggart. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan Heggart (Stephanie Solcz), Brandon Heggart (April), Heather (Joey) Larche, Laura (David) Kim, Adam Zahody and great-grandmother of Olivia and Gavin Larche and Lincoln Heggart. June was a lifelong parishioner of Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Welland. She will be lovingly remembered by her fellow parishioners, nieces, nephews and dearest friend Allan Pietz. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the care and compassion of the heroic and selfless staff of 4A at the St. Catharines General Hospital. A celebration of Life in June's memory will be held at a later date following cremation. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Anglican Church. Arrangements in care of the H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Welland. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com. Though your smile is gone forever, and your hand we cannot touch, still we have so many memories of the one we loved so much.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 14, 2020.