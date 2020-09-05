Passed quietly at home after a long illness. June fought her entire life to survive, for her family and to save animals. She was the hardest working woman anyone knew. Leaving husband and best friend Carey Calder, beloved son Jeff Jarrett, loving daughter-in-law Penny and best gift ever, her granddaughter Katlyn, as well as her devoted buddy Charlie. Survived by niece Diane Howie (Fred) and great nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by brother Bob Flaherty and parents Ruby and Pops Flaherty. Arrangements have been entrusted to Passfield Mortuary 341 Linwell Road St. Catharines. Online condolences may be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca
Direct any donations to the Animal Assistance Association of St. Catharines.