Peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the St. Catharines Hospital at the age of 79. Beloved wife of Clifford for 58 years. Loving mother of Michelle (Tom) West, Andrew, Susanne (Will) Beckett. Dear grandmother of Lauren and Troy West and Taylor and Hayley Beckett. The family will receive friends at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold on Tuesday, July 7th from 7:00-9:00 p.m. A private family service will be held at a later date. If so desired, donations to the Alzheimers Society would be appreciated by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store