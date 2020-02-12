|
|
Taken from us too soon, Kali Brunner passed away suddenly at her home on February 7, 2020. She will be sadly missed by her children Alyssa, Gavin and Rowyn. Her father Ron and stepmom Lorraine Brunner. She will be forever in the hearts of her mother Jo-Ann McLaren, her Gran (Jane McLaren), her sister Kira (Curtis) and brother Adam (Tom) as well as her nephews Tristan and Tyrell, her uncle Mike (Julie) and cousin Liam. Preceded by her Papa (Jack McLaren), Opa and Omi (Eugen and Paula Brunner). Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Community Addiction Services of Niagara. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 12, 2020