Peacefully, at Northland Pointe Long Term Care Home in Port Colborne, with her daughter Nancy by her side, our precious mother, Margaret passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in her 86th year. Thankfully, with every precaution taken, we were able to spend mom's final days with her. She passed with Andrea Bocelli's "Time to Say Goodbye" playing in the background. She is now reunited with her loving husband of 55 years William (Bill) who passed away June 23, 2009. Beloved by her three daughters - Sandra McCalmon (Brian), Nancy Augustino (David) and Barbara Szabo. Devoted and proud Gramma Margaret of Dana Augustino, Michael Augustino and Eric Augustino and his wife Savanna. She is also survived by her special sister-in-law Mary Szabo and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Gizella and Andrew Kanyo, her step father Steve Sera, her mother-in-law and father-in-law Barbara and Louis Szabo and her brothers and sisters-in-law Steve Kanyo (Ann), Julius Kanyo (Irene) and Zoltan Kanyo (Elizabeth). She loved her family above all else. Many memories centre around wonderful holiday celebrations, Sunday family dinners including her chicken paprikas and nokedlis and her delicious cream horns and shortcakes. She and dad were avid fans of the Toronto Blue Jays and were frequent visitors to the casino. Mom had a love of fashion and jewellery. She worked at Rossmans in Port Colborne in her youth and after marrying dad and raising her daughters, she returned to this passion at Reitmans in Welland and St. Catharines retiring as Assistant Manager. We thank Dr. Ali for his years of care and Dr. Daniel and his nurse assistant Kathy at Northland Pointe for their attention to mom. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Northland Pointe (Bayview Heights) where mom resided for just over 2 years. It was not unusual to hear her say "They take such good care of me here!" We can't thank them enough. Though we were unable to be with her for the last 3 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we thank the recreation ladies that helped connect us through FaceTime and phone calls. We wish to express our sincere gratitude to the nurses, personal support workers, physiotherapists, dietary staff, housekeeping staff, maintenance, volunteers and also the administration that allowed us to be with mom. We are truly grateful for the love and support shown to her and to us throughout her stay. We can never repay and we will never forget. Thank you to Father Miskei of Our Lady of Hungary Church for his regular visits and for administering to her the Last Rites. Respecting her wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family service and interment at Holy Cross Cemetery will take place. Should you wish to make a donation, we ask that you please consider Our Lady of Hungary Church, Northland Pointe Ladies Auxiliary or a charity of your choice in mom's name. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 23, 2020.