It is with deep sadness of the passing of Karen Anne at the Niagara Health St. Catharines Site on March 26, 2020, at the age of 78. Survived by her beloved partner of 30 plus years Garry E Ward. Loving mother of son Darren of New York, New York. Grandmother of Kyla. Survived by her brother Chuck Townsend and her nieces and nephews. Karen will always be remembered by her friends, especially the Beaverdam's group. Due to the current conditions, a private family service will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Bocchinfuso Funeral Home. If desired, donations in Karen's memory may be made to the Salvation Army. On Line condolences may be left at www.Bocchinfusofh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 30, 2020