- It is with heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Karen on Mon Oct 19th, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved wife and best friend to Ron for 38 years. Cherished Mom to Ryan (Mandi) and Lauren. Special Grandma to Hudson and Lyla McKay who lovingly called her 'K'. Survived by her mother Marilyn, brothers Glenn (Cheryl) and James (Lyn) and sister-in-law Petrea Blais. She also leaves behind and will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Predeceased by her father Len, brother Darrell, nephew Lenley, mother-in-law Myrtle and brother-in-law Gerry Blais. Devoted employee to the Meridian Credit Union for 44 years. She was a dedicated member of the Wednesday 10-pin mixed bowling league, of which she was the secretary for the past 35 years. Karen had a love and talent for baking, enjoyed camping and her yearly summer vacations to the Maritimes. In keeping with Karen's wishes cremation has taken place. A visitation and celebration of life will take place by invitation only at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME- 905-892-1699. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to a charity of one's choice
will be appreciated by her family. You are invited to share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca